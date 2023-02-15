Mutual funds cut stakes in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, 3 other Adani group stocks in January. Full details

Mutual funds cut stakes in a handful of Adani group stocks in January amid Hindenburg Research's scathing report. The report by the short seller, which made serious allegations over the working of Adani group, including stock manipulation and money laundering, led to a steep fall in Adani group shares in the month gone by.

In the case Adani Enterprises, mutual funds cut their holdings to 1,16,54,223 shares or 1.02 per cent as on January 31 from Rs 1,32,12,030 shares or 1.16 per cent as of December 31. In value terms, that Adani Enterprises' holding amounted to Rs 3,465.85 crore at January end against Rs 5,097.66 crore at December end, as per PRIME Database.

Mutual Funds cut holdings in Ambuja Cements to 14,76,25,066 shares or 7.43 per cent in January from 15,65,85,479 shares or 7.89 per cent in December, PRIME Database suggested.

In Adani Transmission, MFs held 14,97,398 shares in January against 15,08,510 shares in December. In Adani Green Energy, domestic funds held 17,40,150 shares at January end against Rs 19,36,368 shares at December end. Also in Adani Transmission, mutual funds reduced holding to 14,02,169 shares from 15,25,061 shares. Institutions, which have exposure to Adani group stocks, were in focus after the Hindenburg report. SBI and LIC even in fact came out with statements to soothe investor nerves.

ACC, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar were among Adani group stocks, which saw mutual fund buying in January.

In Adani Ports, MF stake increased to 10,37,30,269 shares or 4.80 per cent in January from 9,78,74,412 shares or 4.53 per cent in December. In ACC, mutual funds increased stakes to 1,62,04,162 shares or 8.63 per cent against 1,53,20,102 shares or 8.16 per cent stake in December. In Adani Power, MF owned 1,93,353 shares against 1,84,719 shares; Adani Wilmar also saw MFs increasing stakes to 2,41,651 shares from 2,37,799 shares. Mutual funds owned insignificant stakes in Adani Power and Adani Wilmar.

