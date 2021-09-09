Rs 298 to Rs 2,969: This stock turned into a multibagger in a year

National Standard India share has delivered nearly 900% returns to shareholders in one year. The mid cap share has surged from Rs 298.60 on September 9, 2020 to Rs 2,969 in today, translating into 894.39% returns in a year. In comparison, Sensex has surged 52.66% during the period.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the National Standard stock on September 9 last year would have turned into Rs 9.94 lakh today.

The mid cap stock hit upper circuit of 5% today. The share closed 5% higher at Rs 2969.25 against previous close of Rs 2,827 on BSE.

National Standard India share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 569.5% since the beginning of this year. The share hit 52-week high of Rs 3,820 on August 27,2021 and 52-week low of Rs 298.60 on September 9, 2020.

Total 18 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 0.53 lakh on BSE today.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,939 crore. For the quarter ended June 2021, one promoter held 73.94% stake and 1,145 public shareholders owned 26.06% stake in the firm.

1,111 public shareholders held individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh in the last quarter. Foreign portfolio investors and mutual funds did not hold any stake in the firm at the end of June quarter.

The realty firm has outperformed its peers in terms of stock market returns in one year. While share of Ratnabhumi Developers has gained 37.86%, Embassy Office stock has risen 2.27% in one year.

Stock of another player in the industry Mindspace REIT fell 2.18% in one year.

The stellar performance of the stock is not fully in line with the firm's financials.

The firm reported a 30% fall in Q1 net profit to Rs 1.12 crore against net profit of Rs 1.60 crore in June quarter of last fiscal. Sales slipped 5% to Rs 0.38 crore in Q1 against Rs 0.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales crashed 97.60% from Rs 15.84 crore in Q4 of last fiscal.

Net profit dipped 83.21% from Rs 6.67 crore in quarter ended March for last fiscal.

On an yearly basis, sales zoomed 212.80% to Rs 16.86 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 5.39 crore sales for March 2020 fiscal.

Net profit climbed 69.22% to Rs 11.05 crore in last fiscal against Rs 6.53 crore profit for March 2020 fiscal. Earnings per share rose to Rs 5.53 in last fiscal against Rs 3.26 for fiscal ended March 2020.

National Standard India Limited is a real estate development company. The company develops and constructs residential real estate projects in Mumbai.

