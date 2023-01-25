Nazara Tech shares extend gains, climb 6% today after Q3 results

Shares of Nazara Technologies surged in Wednesday's trade, extending their gains for the fourth straight session. The stock jumped 6.49 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 651 over its previous close of Rs 611.30 on BSE. Nazara Tech's consolidated net profit soared 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18 crore in the quarter that ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) against Rs 10.30 crore during the same period a year ago. The company's revenue rose by 69 per cent to Rs 314.80 crore.

"Strong Q3 FY23 results performance has ensured a strong uptrend in Nazara Technologies today," said AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades.

"In this quarter, it is heartening to see our flagship product for young children 'Kiddopia' come back onto a growth path as well as our recent acquisition Datawrkz deliver strong organic growth of around 55 per cent YoY," said Nitish Mittersain, Founder, CEO & Jt MD of Nazara Tech.

At today's high price of Rs 651, the stock has gained 11.39 per cent in four days. Nazara Tech has gained 34.50 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 484, hit on June 22 last year.

That said, the scrip has lost 45.20 per cent from its one-year high level of Rs 1,187.98, touched on January 25, 2022.

Around 67,000 shares changed hands today on BSE, which was nearly four times higher compared to Nazara Tech's two-week average volume of 17,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 4.31 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,193.15 crore.

There were 12,945 buy orders, against sell orders of 11,870 shares.

Technical view

"Rs 624 will be strong support on the daily charts. Investors can buy on a slight dip till Rs 640 for targets of Rs 664-700 in the coming days," said Tips2trades' Ramachandran.

The stock was last seen trading higher than 5-day, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages.

The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 64.09. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a negative price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 114.41.

Nazara Tech has an average target price of Rs 1,031, Trendlyne data showed, suggesting a potential downside of 60.24 per cent. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply in early deals, dragged by banks, financials, consumer and energy stocks.



Also read: Sharda Cropchem shares jump 8% after Q3 results, dividend announcement

Also read: Tata Motors, DLF, SBI Cards: What should be your strategy amid Q3 results