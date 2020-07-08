NBCC share price rises 4% on orders worth Rs 431 crore in June

NBCC (India) share gained nearly 4% in trade today after the firm said it bagged total business orders worth Rs 431.63 crore in June. Share price of NBCC rose 3.83% to Rs 28.40 against previous close of Rs 27.35 on BSE. The stock has gained 14.14% in the last 3 days.

The share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages

The small cap share has lost 49% in one year and fallen 21% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the share has gained 20%.

Total 15.22 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.24 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,932 crore. The share hit 52-week high of Rs 56.85 on July 9 ,2019 and 52-week low of Rs 14.10 on March 18 this year.

The orders in June comprised of an order worth Rs 284.63 crore from BHEL for construction works of natural draught cooling towers for Package -1 and Package - 2 of 5X800 MW Yadadri supercritical thermal power project.

Another order worth Rs 147 crore was received from IIT (BHU) for project management consultancy services for construction and development of students' hostel and faculty apartments at IIT-BHU, Varanasi, the firm said.

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation provides civil engineering construction services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC). The company provides services from concept to commissioning.

In a volatile trading session, Sensex and Nifty reversed trend after five consecutive sessions of gains and turned bearish on Wednesday, amid weak global equtiies. While Sensex closed 345 points lower at 36,329, Nifty was trading 94 points to 10,705.

