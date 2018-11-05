NBFCs stocks fall after govt says need to review their funding model for growth

The stocks of non-banking finance companies fell in trade today after corporate affairs secretary Injeti Srinivas said housing finance firms were facing liquidity stress and there was a need to review their funding model so that they could aim for sustainable growth.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (5.16%), Indiabulls Housing Finance (6.04%), Reliance Home Finance (3.13%), Gruh Finance (2.02%), VLS Finance (1.06%), Reliance Capital (1.33%), PNB Housing Finance (1.01%), and LIC Housing Finance (2.36%) were the major losers in the sector.

The NBFC stocks have been battered ever since the IL&FS crisis came to light which drew attention to liquidity concerns of these firms.

They saw heavy selling pressure following the IL&FS defaults since late September as investors raised concerns over the rising cost of borrowing for them amidst IL&FS crisis.

Of late, the RBI has taken various steps to diffuse the NBFCs crisis situation.

The credit crunch that followed the IL&FS crisis saw the RBI providing special incentives to banks to enable the flow of funds to NBFCs. The apex bank permitted banks to use government-issued securities as high-quality level 1 liquid assets equal to the bank's incremental offering to NBFCs and housing finance companies. The RBI has also increased banks' limit for offering their capital to a single non-infra funding NBFC from 10 per cent to 15 per cent till 31 December

It also permitted banks to use the government securities equal to their incremental outstanding credit to the NBFCs, over and above their outstanding credit to them as on October 19, to be used to meet liquidity coverage ratio requirements. The move will help provide liquidity to housing finance companies (HFCs) and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), which have come under pressure following series of default by IL&FS group companies.

Government-owned State Bank of India also announced it would buy good quality assets worth Rs 45,000 crore from NBFCs that are facing liquidity crunch triggered by a series of debt repayment defaults by financial conglomerate IL&FS and its subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty were trading 129 points and 57 points lower in afternoon trade.