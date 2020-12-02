NCC share rises 4% after firm wins orders worth Rs 3,905 crore

NCC share price rose over 4 percent on December 2 after the company said it won four orders worth Rs 3,905 crore in November. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 46.5, rising 4.03% against previous close of Rs 44.70 on BSE. The stock has gained 8.35% in the last 3 days. NCC stock stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share touched an intraday low of Rs 44.80. Later, the share ended 3.02% higher at Rs 46.05 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,735 crore.

The company won a Rs 848-crore order from the water division and the remaining three from the building division. These orders were from Central and state government agencies and didn't include internal orders, the company said in an exchange filing.

In Q2 of current fiscal, NCC reported a 21.14 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 64.6 crore against Rs 82.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Sales fell 11.86% to Rs 1708 crore in Q2 against Rs 1938 crore sales in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA fell to Rs 232.42 crore in Q2 against Rs 258.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

