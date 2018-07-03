NCC stock hits over one-week high on Rs 2,061-crore orders

The shares of construction company NCC rose in trade today after the firm won orders worth Rs 2,061 crore. The stock rose up to 4.5 percent to Rs 101.35 intra day, its highest in over a week. At 2:22 pm, the stock was trading 2.48% higher at 99.25 on the BSE.

It received four new orders totalling to Rs 2,061 crore (exclusive of GST) in June, it said on Monday

Three orders worth Rs 1,997.51 crore pertain to Buildings Division and one order of Rs 63.45 crore pertain to Water and Environment Division.

The company has so far received new orders of Rs 3,668.78 crore (exclusive of GST) up to June 2018, i.e. in the first three months of the current financial year.

The stock opened with a gain of 2.22% and touched an intra day high of Rs 101.35. The stock has been rising for the last three days and has risen nearly 9% during the period.

It has logged 10.5% gains during the last one year and is down 25.86% since the beginning of this year.

NCC is engaged in the construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is involved in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, housing, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects and real estate development.

Its geographic segments include within India and outside India. Its business divisions include buildings and housing, roads, electrical, water and environment, irrigation, railways, power, metals, mining and international.