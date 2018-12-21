NDTV locked at 10% upper circuit on signing over Rs 300 crore deal with Taboola

Shares of New Delhi Television (NDTV) rallied 10 per cent in early deals on Friday and locked at 10 percent upper circuit on the Bombay Stock Exchange after media company inked a 5-year deal worth over Rs 300 crore with content discovery platform Taboola.

Headquartered in New York City, Taboola is a private advertising company, serving over 450 billion recommendations of articles, blogs, videos, products and apps to over one billion unique users.

Boosted by the development, shares of the company gained as much as 9.94 per cent to touch an intra-day high of Rs 39.25 apiece on the BSE, after making a positive start at Rs 39 against previous closing price of Rs 35.70.

In a similar trend, stocks of the firm were locked at 9.97 per cent upper circuit at Rs 39.15 on the National Stock Exchange.

"The five-year deal ties NDTV Convergence exclusively to Taboola and involves a minimum guarantee of more than Rs 300 crore for NDTV Convergence, making it one of the largest deals not just for digital content but for the media space in its entirety," NDTV said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The company further said that the new partnership is vastly north of the last NDTV-Taboola arrangement that lasted three years and was worth Rs 100 crore based on traffic projections.

Commenting on the development, NDTV Group CEO, Suparna Singh said, "Like NDTV, Taboola operates with the user at the centre of its universe which is what makes this such a natural fit."

"Taboola's energy and innovation allow us to enlarge our own goals; we share their pride and excitement in learning, redefining, and then recreating all over again. And this deal proves that Brand NDTV remains unchallenged and the go-to for world-class companies," Singh added.

According to NDTV, this is the largest deal that Taboola has ever signed in the APAC region. Taboola uses its presence on sites like NDTV to recommend content from across the internet to the audience and to offer highly-personalised native advertising.

"The growth of the mobile internet in India is skyrocketing, and with over half a billion smartphone users, its mobile adoption is second only to China. Mobile users are continually looking for those "moments of next," and publishers such as NDTV are well positioned to deliver a dynamic, personalised content experience to their readers," said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola.

Meanwhile, BSE Sensex is trading at 36,010.46, down 421.21, or 1.16 per cent, from its previous close of 36,431.67, tracking weak cues from Asian peers amid a hike in key interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

