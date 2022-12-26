scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
NDTV shares rally 5% as founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy sell stakes to Adani Group

Feedback

NDTV shares rally 5% as founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy sell stakes to Adani Group

Post the deal, Roys would be left with 5 per cent stake in the company compared with 32.26 per cent before. Adani companies would, on the other hand, hold 64.71 per cent stake in NDTV compared with 37.45 per cent before

The NDTV founders said ever since the open offer was launched, their discussions with Gautam Adani was constructive. Roys said the suggestions they made were accepted by Adani positively and with openness The NDTV founders said ever since the open offer was launched, their discussions with Gautam Adani was constructive. Roys said the suggestions they made were accepted by Adani positively and with openness

Shares of NDTV climbed 5 per cent in Monday's trade after promoters Radhika and Prannoy Roy in a filing to BSE said they have decided to divest most of their shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network. Radhika Roy would transfer 89,12,467 shares while Prannoy Roy would transfer 86,65,209 shares to RRPR Holding Private Limited, a BSE filing suggested.

"We look forward to watching NDTV, and its entire extraordinary team, delivering the next phase of growth, one that India can be proud of," Roys added in their statement.

Published on: Dec 26, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 26, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS