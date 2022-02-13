Nine of top-10 most valued firms lose over Rs 1 lakh cr in m-cap, TCS top loser

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of nine of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by 1,03,532.08 crore last week. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest drag.

The 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 491.90 points or 0.83 per cent last week. The only gainer from the top-10 pack was Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) which emerged as the most valued company by market valuation.

The conglomerate's m-cap jumped by Rs 30,474.79 crore to Rs 16,07,857.69 crore. The market valuation of TCS plunged by Rs 44,037.2 crore to touch Rs 13,67,021.43 crore.

HDFC's m-cap tumbled Rs 13,772.72 crore to Rs 4,39,459.25 crore. Hindustan Unilever Ltd's market valuation tanked by Rs 11,818.45 crore to Rs 5,30,443.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank eroded by Rs 9,574.95 crore to Rs 5,49,434.46 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 8,987.52 crore to reach Rs 4,22,938.56 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 8,386.79 crore to Rs 7,23,790.27 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation declined by Rs 3,157.91 crore to Rs 3,92,377.89 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 2,993.33 crore to Rs 8,41,929.20 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India diminished by Rs 803.21 crore to Rs 4,72,379.69 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd continued to rule the top-10 chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

(With inputs from PTI.)