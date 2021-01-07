NMDC share climbs 4% as firm raises lump ore prices

NMDC shares were trading 4% higher on Thursday morning after the company raised lump ore prices by 9.6% to Rs 5,700 per tonne from Rs 5,200 per tonne. Fines prices were also raised 4.3% to Rs 4,810 per tonne from Rs 4,610 per tonne.

Prices were last revised on December 15, 2020.

Stock of NMDC opened 2.92% higher at Rs 126.80 against its previous close of Rs 123.20. The stock gained 4.42% to hit the day's high of Rs 128.65 on BSE. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 125.50 during early trade. The stock has risen 5.95% in the last 2 days.

NMDC stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

The stock rose 12% in last week and 12% since the beginning of the year.

Market capitalisation of NMDC stood at Rs 39,206.98 crore as of today's session. The stock has touched a 52 week high of Rs 139.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 62. Shares of NMDC have risen 17% in one month and 0.16% in one year.

