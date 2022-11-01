NTPC, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Maruti among top gainers & losers as market ends higher

Indian equity market ended higher for the fourth straight session on Tuesday powered by a rally in Asian and European markets amid continuous foreign fund inflows. Sensex climbed 374.76 points to end at 61,121.35. During the day, the 30-stock index zoomed 543.14 points to 61,289.73. Nifty advanced 133.20 points to close at 18,145.40. NTPC (5%) , PowerGrid (3.07 %) , Dr Reddy's (2.39%) , Infosys (2.27%) and Tata Consultancy Services (2.08%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Axis Bank (3.76%), Maruti (0.94%) , Reliance Industries (0.78%) and Tata Steel (0.34%) were the only Sensex losers.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The buying has emerged from the intraday lows in the mid to later part of the session and the opening upside gap has been filled partially. The candle pattern of Tuesday indicates a formation of high wave and this reflects a volatility in the market at the highs. Normally, such high wave formations at the highs/hurdles indicate caution for longs. But, still there is no confirmation of any reversal pattern unfolding at the highs. The next upside levels to be watched around 18,500 and immediate support is placed at 18080 levels."

Midcap and small cap indices on BSE rose 263 points and 73 points, respectively.

IT, capital goods and metal shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices climbing 512 points, 204 pts and 182 points, respectively. BSE bankex was the sole loser among 19 sectoral indices, closing 50 points lower at 47,348.

Market breadth was positive with 1,827 stocks ending higher against 1,616 stocks falling on BSE. 139 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 282.13 lakh crore.



Previous session

Indian equity market ended over 1 per cent higher on Monday, rising for the third straight session amid firm global market trends and fresh foreign fund inflows. Sensex rallied 786.74 points to end at 60,746.59. During the day, it jumped 826.85 points to 60,786.70. Nifty gained 225.40 points or 1.27 per cent to end at 18,012.20.

UltraTech Cement (4.18 per cent) , Mahindra & Mahindra (2.70 per cent), HDFC (2.89 per cent), Sun Pharma (2.75 per cent) and HDFC Bank (2.76 percent) were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.18 per cent. Dr Reddy's (0.66 per cent), NTPC (0.60 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (0.43 per cent) were the sole Sensex losers.

Foreign institutional nvestors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday as they bought shares worth Rs 4,178.61 crore, as per exchange data.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended lower on Monday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.45 per cent higher at $94.16 per barrel.