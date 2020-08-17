NTPC share price rises 9% on Q1 earnings, commencing fly ash production

NTPC share price jumped 9% intra day after the firm reported a six per cent fall in net profit to Rs 2,948.94 crore in Q1 against Rs 3,132.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Net profit beat D-Street expectations which helped the share move higher in today's session.

The firm said it has started bulk supply of fly ash using newly developed infrastructure at its Rihand project in Uttar Pradesh to distant cement plants which also led to positive sentiment around the stock.

NTPC has developed an infrastructure at Rihand project in Uttar Pradesh to transport fly ash in bulk to cement plants, located at distance, at a cheaper cost," company said.

The infrastructure includes dry ash extraction, loading, weighing systems and silo storage system from station ESP (electrostatic precipitators).

NTPC share closed 7.92% higher at Rs 95.40 against previous close of Rs 88.40 on BSE.

Share price of NTPC rose 9% intra day at Rs 96.35 on BSE. Share price of the firm has lost 19% in one year and fallen 19.87% since the beginning of this year. Stock has gained 9.4% in last two days. The share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

Total 81.05 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 75.99 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 94,394 crore.

Total income during April-June 2020 fell to to Rs 26,794.68 crore compared with Rs 27,353.36 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's total expenses were at Rs 22,649.04 crore, against Rs 23,814.32 crore a year ago.

