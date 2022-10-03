Nykaa announces bonus issue of shares, stock zooms 11%

Stock of Nykaa (listed as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited) climbed nearly 11 per cent today after the fashion retailer announced a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 5:1. Those holding one share of Nykaa will be entitled to five shares of the company during the bonus issue.

shares gained 10.83 per cent intraday to Rs 1,411.8 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened flat at Rs 1,273.80 on BSE. Nykaa stock is trading higher than 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has slipped 35.77 per cent this year and fallen 0.96 per cent in a month. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,574 on November 26, 2021 and hit a 52-week low of Rs 1208 on May 12, 2022 on BSE. Total 1.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15 crore.

ALSO READ: Nykaa vs Paytm vs Zomato: Is the worst behind for these new-age stocks?

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 64,233 crore on BSE.

"Bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion 5 (Five) fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 1/- each held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date, subject to shareholders' approval by way of postal ballot," the company said.

The firm has fixed Thursday, November 3, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible for bonus equity shares. The company reported a 33.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter. Net profit in the June quarter rose to Rs 4.55 crore against a profit of Rs 3.41 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: From Paytm to Nykaa, slew of IPOs are happening but who's exactly making money?

However, profit of the beauty e-commerce platform fell 47.6 per cent from Rs 8.56 crore in the March 2022 quarter (Q4FY22) Revenue from operations rose 40.5 per cent to Rs 1,148.42 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 816.991 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.