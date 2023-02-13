Nykaa Q3 profit plunges 71% to Rs 8.1 crore; revenue up 33%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) on Monday reported a 70.67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 8.19 crore compared with Rs 27.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 33 per cent to Rs 1,462.82 crore compared with Rs 1,098.36 crore in the year-ago quarter. Nykaa said GMV for the quarter grew 37 per cent YoY to Rs 2,796.50 crore million. Gross Profit, it said, grew 25 per cent YoY to Rs 634.70 crore while Ebitda was up 13 per cent YoY at Rs 78.20 crore. EBitda margins for the quarter came in at 5.3 per cent, Nykaa said.

Total expenses for the quarter rose to Rs 1,455.79 crore in the December quarter compared with Rs 1,067.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.

otak Institutional Equities had expected Nykaa to report a 39.1 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 1,527.70 crore, primarily on account of the festive season, flagship sale and continued growth in BPC (up 35 per cent YoY) and fashion business (27 per cent YoY). It anticipated profit at Rs 41.30 crore.

