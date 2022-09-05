Patanjali Foods, Cressanda Solutions, Authum Investment made investors crorepatis in 3 yrs

Shares of Patanjali Foods, earlier listed as Ruchi Soya Industries, have been on a dream run as the FMCG major has delivered over 300 times return in the past three years. Meanwhile, market capitalisation of the company surged to Rs 45,650 crore (September 2, 2022) from Rs 150 crore on September 3, 2019. On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 78 per cent in market valuation during the same period.

Here we have compiled a list of 20 multibagger stocks whose market capitalisation has increased by manifold during the same period. Following the big gains which are delivered by Patanjali Foods, Cressanda Solutions is the next player in the list.

Market valuation of the company zoomed 256 times to Rs 1,476.4 crore from Rs 5.8 crore three years ago. This means, an investment of Rs 1 lakh back then have become Rs 2.56 crores at present.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure (up 119 times in terms of m-cap), HCP Plastene Bulkpack (up 65 times), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (up 57 times), Brightcom Group (up 56 times), Hazoor Multi Projects (up 55 times return), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (up 55 times), Cosmo Ferrites (up 54 times) and Adani Green Energy (up 54 times) stood among other players in the list.

These stocks defied gravity on Dalal Street despite uncertainties in the forms of Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical crisis, volatile crude oil prices and soaring inflation, among others.

Data further highlighted that some other players like CG Power and Industrial Solutions (49 times), XT Global Infotech (46 times), HLE Glascoat (45 times return), MRC Agrotech (41 times), Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure (up 39 times), Danube Industries (up 38 times), RattanIndia Enterprises (up 37 times return), Waaree Renewable Technologies (up 36 times), Lloyds Steels Industries (35 times) and Sawaca Business Machines (35 times) also created humungous wealth for investors since September 2019.