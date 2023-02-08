Paytm says loan disbursals soar 327% to Rs 3,928 crore in January; GMV up 44%

One 97 Communications (Paytm) on Wednesday said its merchant payment volumes (GMV) for January stood at Rs 1.2 lakh crore or $15 billion, up 44 per cent YoY. In an exchange filing, Paytm said it saw continued scale in its loan distribution business with disbursements of Rs 3,928 crore or $480 million, up 327 per cent. Also, it disbursed 3.9 million loans in January, up 103 per cent.

Paytm said its continued expansion of consumer base with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 89 million for the month of January 2023, up 29 per cent YoY.

"With a focus on creating additional payment monetization, our focus on subscription services continues to expand. Number of merchants paying subscription for payment devices has reached 6.1 million, an increase of 0.3 million (3 lakh) in the month," Paytm said.

Paytm said its focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential. Paytm said its payments consumer and merchant base offers a large addressable market, thereby providing a long runway for growth, adding that the company is working with its partners to remain focused on the quality of the book.

