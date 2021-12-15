Paytm shares fall by 13% as lock-in period for institutional investors expires

Paytm's shares tumbled over 13 per cent as a lock-in period for the company's institutional investors ended on Wednesday. The stock touched the low of Rs 1,296, compared to the offer price of Rs 2,150. Currently, it is trading at Rs 1,393, down by 7 per cent.



At a price of Rs 2,150 per share the company’s IPO size was valued at Rs 10,403 crore. However, the stock took a beating on the listing day and the total value of these shares fell to Rs 7,569 crore causing a cumulative loss of Rs 2,835 crore. The share price fell by more than 27 per cent on the first day itself when compared to the issue price.



Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo, says, “Following a sharp decline after the lock-in period ended for anchor investors, Paytm is finding buying interest at lower levels. However 1,700 may act as a supply point and it may remain in the 1,300-1,700 range until the market determines its right value. If it manages to sustain above 1,700 level it may see further buying interest while it might find strong support between 1,200-1,300 range.”



Compared to Paytm, other start-ups such as Zomato, Nykaa and Policybazaar saw strong listings on their respective days of debut. Zomato, whose issue price was fixed at Rs 76, saw the shares closing at Rs 125.85 on the listing day. Nykaa saw a stellar listing with shares ending at Rs 2,206.70, nearly doubling from the issue price of Rs 1,125. PolicyBazaar closed at Rs 1,202.90 against its issue price of Rs 980 on the listing day.



Paytm losses in Q2 increased 24 per cent sequentially to Rs 473 crore. The company’s revenue from operations, however, increased by 63.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 22 per cent higher on sequential basis.



It has recently reported an over two-fold rise in its gross merchandise value to about Rs 1,66,600 crore in the first two months of the third quarter of this fiscal because of a jump in loan disbursals. GMV is the value of total payments made to merchants through transactions on its app.



“Paytm's greatest strength is its huge customer base and strong brand positioning, however low entry barrier businesses lack a clear moat. Paytm will use its strengths to enter new businesses or to create moats. If Paytm manages to emerge as a leader in a particular business then it will be possible to expect buying interest at lower levels otherwise it may take many years to reach its peak valuation,” says Nyati.

