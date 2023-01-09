Paytm shares jump 4% after December quarter business update. Full details

Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) climbed 4 per cent in Monday's trade after the company earlier today updated investors about its performance for December and the third quarter. The stock also gained as the Reserve Bank of India approved the appoint veteran banker Surinder Chawla the Managing Director and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank.

The scrip rose 4.23 per cent to hit a high of Rs 574 on BSE. With this, the stock has risen 31 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 439.60 hit on November 24, 2022.

Paytm said total merchant gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through its platform aggregated to Rs 3.46 lakh crore ($42 billion) in December quarter, marking a 38 per cent YoY growth.

"Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential," it said.

The company said its leadership in offline payments strengthened with deployment of 5.8 million devices in December. The company disbursed Rs 3,665 crore or ($443 million) worth of loans for the month, Paytm said.

Total disbursements for the December quarter stood at Rs 9,958 crore, a growth of 357 per cent YoY.

The number of loans grew 117 per cent YoY y to 37 lakhs for December and 137 per cent YoY to 1.05 crore cumulative loans for the December quarter.

"Consumer engagement is at its highest on Paytm Super App with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 85 million for the quarter ended December 2022, up 32 per cent YoY," it said, adding that "Continued scale in our loan distribution business with disbursements of Rs 3,665 crore ($443 million, y-YoY growth of 330 per cent ) and 3.7 million loans (YoY growth of 117 per cent) disbursed during the month of December," it said.

Meanwhile, Paytm on Sunday said Paytm Payments Bank has received of Reserve Bank of India approval to appoint veteran banker Surinder Chawla as its Managing Director and CEO.

Chawla will join PPBL from RBL Bank, where he served as Head - Branch Banking and focused on expanding the CASA base, fee revenue, and cross-selling across channels.

Also Read: Canara Bank: Rekha Jhunjhunwala increased stake in PSU bank in December quarter

Also Read: Stocks in the news: TCS, Tata Steel, Titan, Paytm, Lupin, IDBI Bank and more