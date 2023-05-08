Paytm shares rise 5% after Q4 results, April updates; Is the stock headed for Rs 1,250 mark?

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech platform Paytm, surged over 5 per cent during early trade on Monday after the company announced a strong performance in the March 2023 quarter and operational numbers in April 2023.



Paytm reported an EBITDA before ESOP costs, including UPI incentive applicable for Q4, to Rs 101 crore in comparison to Rs 368 crore in Q4FY22. The company achieved its operating profitability milestone in Q3FY23, much ahead of its September 2024 guidance. In FY23, the company’s net payments margin rose 2.9X to Rs 1,970 crore.



Paytm reported a 51 per cent jump in revenue from operations at Rs 2,334 crore in Q4FY23 on a year-on-year basis. The overall revenue in FY23 increased 61 per cent to Rs 7,990 crore. The company significantly reduced its net loss in the March quarter to Rs 168 crore from Rs 761 crore a year ago and from Rs 392 crore in Q3FY23.



The company said its revenue growth was led by an increase in gross merchandise value (GMV), higher merchant subscription revenues and growth of loans distributed through the company’s platform. GMV in the March quarter significantly rose 40 per cent to Rs 3.62 lakh crore YOY, while merchant subscriptions more than doubled.



Shares of Paytm gained over 5 per cent to Rs 725.60 on Monday before trimming gains partially to trade at Rs 708 at 9.50 am. The company was commanding a market capitalization of more than Rs 44,750 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 689.45 on Friday.

After earnings on Friday, the payments and financial services company on Saturday posted its operating business update for April 2023, through an exchange filing. The total merchant Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) processed through Paytm platform for April 2023 was Rs 1.27 lakh crore, up 34 per cent on a year basis.



The company said it continued to see growing consumer engagement on the 'Paytm Super App' with the average monthly transacting users for the month growing 25 per cent year-on-year to 9.2 crore, reflecting continued expansion of its customer base. The loan distribution business gained with disbursements of Rs 4,115 crore, up 148 per cent YoY and 41 lakh loans, up 56 per cent YoY.



"I am very happy to announce our second quarter of EBITDA (before ESOP cost) profitability. Our next milestone is to make Paytm free cash flow positive in the near future," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO at One97 Communications via an exchange filing.



"We firmly believe use of inhouse built technology for risk management and controls has become a significant competitive advantage and we will continue to invest in this area as a key focus area. I believe that in 2023, with the advent of early-stage AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), we will see more opportunities to bring efficiencies in business and AI-first offerings," he added.



Following a firm operational performance and strong Q4 numbers, brokerage firms are mostly positive on Paytm. Analysts are citing its robust business momentum and improved metrics to turn profitable. Most of them suggest buying Paytm with an upside potential of up to 81 per cent from its previous close.

Dolat Capital said, "Taking into account strong Q4, realignment of growth in lending biz in H1 but change in accounting in Postpaid business towards higher ROAs and lower interchange fees we have reduced estimates by 2 per cent and 2.5 per cent for FY24 and FY25E, respectively. We have scaled up Adjusted EBITDA margin estimates upwards."



"The growth momentum is factored in two stage projections wherein over FY23-FY30E we expect revenue CAGR of 25.5 per cent land in second stage revenue CAGR of 15.6 per cent over FY30-FY40E. It expects Paytm to turn PAT break even in FY25E and reach steady state EBIT Margin of 17 per cent over FY31-FY40E," it added with a 'buy' call and a target price of Rs 1,250.



Motilal Oswal said Paytm reported a healthy quarter, with a net loss moderating, aided by UPI incentives. Total revenue was supported by healthy growth in GMV and disbursements. Momentum in the addition of subscription devices remained strong. Net payment margin grew at a robust pace, along with financial services revenue, resulting in improvements in contribution margin.



"We tweak our estimates and expect Paytm to report PAT of Rs 210 by FY25 versus earlier estimate of Rs 120 crore. We estimate adjusted EBITDA margin/EBITDA margin of 11.7 per cent and 3.8 per cent and contribution margin of 57 per cent by FY25. We reiterate our 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900," it said.



However, greater profitability is to be driven by operating leverage and not rising contribution margin, said YES Securities. "We maintain 'neutral' on Paytm with a revised price target of Rs 750, valuing it at 4.3 times FY24 P/S to arrive at our price target," the brokerage added.





