Rs 9 to Rs 807: This stock turned into a multibagger in five years; down 21% from record high

Multibagger stock:Shares of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd have delivered multibagger returns in the long term. Piccadily Agro Industries shares, which closed at Rs 8.74 on January 23, 2020 rose to Rs 807 in the current session today. The stock zoomed 9,133% in the last five years. Piccadily Agro shares rose 177%, 1,660%, 2457% in one, two and three years, respectively. Of late, the multibagger stock has seen correction, falling 21% from its record high in nearly a month.

Piccadily Agro shares reached their all-time high of Rs 1019.90 on December 26, 2024.

In the current session, the Piccadily Agro Industries stock gained 2.33% to Rs 807 against the previous close of Rs 788.60.

Total 0.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.03 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 7,613 crore.

The stock has a beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Piccadily Agro Industries stands at 41.4 signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Shares of Piccadily Agro Industries are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the second quarter of this fiscal, the company reported a 63% rise in revenue to Rs 186 crore against Rs 114.1 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Net profit rose 109% to Rs 25 crore in the September 2024 quarter against Rs 11.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased by 109.52% Y-o-Y to Rs 2.64 in Q2 against Rs 1.3 EPS in the September 2023 quarter.

In terms of ownership, promoters' holding remained unchanged at 70.97% in the December 2024 quarter. However, FIIs/FPIs decreased holdings from 0.88% to 0.78% yaer on year (YoY) in the December 2024 quarter.

Number of FII/FPI investors rose from 28 to 32 in the December 2024 quarter. On the other hand, institutional investors reduced holdings from 0.91% to 0.79% in the December 2024 quarter.

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of sugar and distillery products. The company is India's largest independent manufacturer of malt spirits.