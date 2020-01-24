scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PNB Housing Finance share price loses over 12% on weak Q3 earnings

Share price of PNB Housing Finance lost up to 12.08% to Rs 476.8 compared to the previous close of Rs 542.30 on BSE

PNB Housing Finance share opened with a loss of 6.88% at Rs 505 on BSE today PNB Housing Finance share opened with a loss of 6.88% at Rs 505 on BSE today

PNB Housing Finance share price fell over 12% in trade today after the housing finance company reported a 22% decline in Q3 net profit on lower loan disbursals and higher expenses. Share price of PNB Housing Finance lost up to 12.08% to Rs 476.8 compared to the previous close of Rs 542.30 on BSE.

The mid cap stock has lost 15% during the last two days. PNB Housing Finance share opened with a loss of 6.88% at Rs 505 on BSE today. The stock has lost 48% during the last one year.  However, it has gained 11.18% since the beginning of this year.

Gross NPAs rose to 1.75% for quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against 0.47% for the corresponding quarter in previous fiscal. Loan disbursements fell to Rs 15,800 crore for quarter ended December 2019 compared with Rs 27,518 crore a year ago. Total income declined 0.18% to Rs 2,074.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 as against Rs 2,077.74 crore during the corresponding quarter ended December 2018.

By Aseem Thapliyal

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos