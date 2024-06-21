PowerGrid approves investment in projects worth Rs 810 crore, stock trading flat

Shares of PowerGrid Corporation of India were trading on a flat note today even as the firm accorded approval to projects worth Rs 810 crore. PowerGrid Corporation shares were trading flat at Rs 327 against the previous close of Rs 324.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 3.04 lakh crore.

The details of projects approved by the committee of directors are

1. Augmentation of Transformation Capacity at 765/400 kV Indore S/s in Madhya Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs. 117.51 crore scheduled to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of intimation by CTUIL letter i.e. by 26.06.2025.

2. Augmentation of 1x1500 MVA (3rd), 765/400 kV transformation capacity at Kurnool New S/s. at an estimated cost of Rs. 163.61 crore scheduled to be commissioned within 21 months from the date of intimation by CTUIL letter i.e. by 26.09.2025.

3. Reconductoring of Raichur – Veltoor (Mahabubnagar) 400 kV S/c line with HTLS conductor at an estimated cost of Rs. 104.22 crore scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of intimation by CTUIL letter i.e. by December, 2025.

4. Implementation of Unified Load Dispatch and Communication (ULDC) Phase-III (SCADA/EMS Upgradation Project) – Eastern Region SLDCs) at an estimated cost of Rs. 424.21 crore with commissioning schedule of 31.05.2026.

A total of 13.29 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 43.45 crore.

The power sector stock has gained 37% in 2024 and risen 68.30% in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of PowerGrid Corporation stock stands at 56, signaling the stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. Power Grid Corporation shares stand higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The power sector declined to a 52-week low of Rs 177.60 on July 14, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 346.90 on June 3, 2023.