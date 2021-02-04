Procter & Gamble share hits all-time high post strong earnings

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health stock hit all-time high of Rs 12,595 in Thursday's early session. The FMCG firm, which follows July-June financial year, reported a 84.37% increase in net profit to Rs 250.62 crore for the second quarter ended December 2020 against Rs 135.93 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period under review, revenue from operations surged 18.52% to Rs 1,018.44 crore, Procter & Gamble said in a regulatory filing.

Following the news, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health stock price opened with a gain of 5.69% today at Rs 12,000 and later touched record high of Rs 12,595, rising 10.93% on BSE. The stock has risen over 10% in the last two days of consecutive gains.

Procter & Gamble share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

P&G Hygiene share has risen 6% in one year. Procter & Gamble share has gained 9% in the last one week, 11% in one month and 11% since the beginning of the year.

Market capitalisation of the firm rose to Rs 39,890.84 crore.

"Both the feminine care and healthcare business delivered strong double-digit growth in the quarter and grew ahead of the category. The company has delivered double-digit profit growth for the second consecutive quarter this year," Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health share closed 8.24% higher at Rs 12,288 on BSE today.

