PTC India, RCF and Sukhjit Starch to go ex-dividend today; Jai Balaji Industries board to consider fund raising

Thursday will see at least three stocks namely PTC India, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) and Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals going ex-dividend. The board of Jai Balaji Industries will consider a proposal of preferential issue of shares today. Shares of Baroda Extrusion will go ex-EGM today.

PTC India will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 5.80 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 29, 2023.

RCF shares will also go ex-dividend. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per share and final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and the record date for the same is December 16. The dividends will be paid on January 22, 2023.

In case of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 4.

The board of Jai Balaji Industries will consider and evaluate the proposals for raising of funds by way of preferential issue/allotment, private placement including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode or combination, as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or warrants or other securities convertible into equity shares or bonds.

In case of Baroda Extrusion, the EGM will take place on December 22 at 11.00 am in Vadodara to appoint of Haribhakti & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, as statutory auditors of the company and to fix remuneration.

Meanwhile, shares of BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC and Indiabulls Housing are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

