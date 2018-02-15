Punjab National Bank stock falls nearly 22% in 2 days, Rs 8,368 crore in market capitalisation wiped out

The Punjab National Bank stock erased all its gains today post announcement of recapitalisation of banks made on October 24, 2017 after it fell 16 percent intra day on detection of a $1.77 billion fraud on Wednesday.

The stock lost Rs 8,368 crore in market capitalisation during the last two trading sessions witnessing heavy selling and putting bank Nifty and BSE Bankex under pressure after falling 21 percent on BSE.

The stock which slumped 10 percent yesterday, closed 11.97 percent or 17 points lower at 128.35 level today. It was the top BSE loser today and the worst performing stock on the BSE bankex. In the process, the stock touched a new 52-week low of 125.55 level today.

The stock opened at Rs 137, and hit an intra day high of 139.70 on BSE.

The stock saw maximum volume on BSE witnessing 1.72 crore shares in trade amounting to turnover of Rs 23,064 lakh in Thursday's trade.

On February 12, the stock closed at 161.65 level, a day before the fraud came to light. The market was closed on February 13 (Tuesday), a holiday for MahaShivratri.

On February 14 when market accounted for the impact of Rs 11,300 crore fraud, the stock closed nearly 16 points or 10 percent lower at 144 level. On October 24, 2017, the Modi government announced a bank recapitalisation plan of Rs 2.1 lakh crore (which is 1.3 per cent of GDP) to be infused over the next two years into the public sector banks.

The Punjab National Bank closed at Rs 138 level on same day. On October 26, 2017, the stock rose 55 percent to close at Rs 214 buoyed by the recapitalisation plan.