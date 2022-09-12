PVR, Inox shares rebound as Brahmastra's box office collections cross Rs 100 crore

Multiplex majors such as PVR and Inox Leisure rebounded on Monday after taking a beating in the previous session. The recovery was primarily on account of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva movie's box office collections crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. The movie collected Rs 31.5 crore on Friday, Rs 37.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 39.5 crore on Sunday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh said that the film's final total could be higher and it is doing well in national chains.

Shares of PVR gained as much as 4.06 per cent or Rs 74.45 to trade at Rs 1,908.60. During intra-day trades, the shares hit a high of Rs 1,926.20. Inox Leisure saw its shares surge more than 4.5 per cent or Rs 22.55 to trade at Rs 516.95.

On Friday, shares of PVR had slumped 5.27 per cent to settle at Rs 1,834.15, while Inox Leisure had declined nearly 5 per cent close at Rs 494.40. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan plays an extended cameo in the movie.

Moreover, the producers have also announced the title for the second film in the 'Astraverse' universe, which will be called 'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev'. While it has still not been revealed who will play 'Dev' in the second part, there have been speculations that either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh could play the lead role in the film.

'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' was made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore and was released in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It has also recorded advance bookings worth over Rs 18 crore. The movie has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Disney and others.

Recently, multiplex majors have taken a hit after flops of Bollywood movies including Laal Singh Chaddha and Shamshera. PVR and Inox Leisure reported a combined record of Rs 883 crore quarterly net box office collections during April-June 2022.