Q3 results previews: Nykaa, SAIL, Gujarat Gas, ZEE Entertainment

A host of companies including FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), SAIL, Gujarat Gas and ZEE Entertainment will announce their quarterly results today. SAIL and ZEE Entertainment are expected to report sharp falls in December quarter profit. Gujarat Gas may report more than doubling of December quarter profit, analysts said. Nykaa is seen reporting expansion of margin and a strong revenue growth.

Nykaa Q3 results preview

HDFC Institutional Equities is building in a strong 37 per cent YoY revenue growth at Rs 1500 crore on account of festive season and flagship sale event. The brokerage expects BPC and Fashion segments to clock 31 per cent and 43 per cent YoY growth, respectively, in GMV. BPC's average order value (AoV) likely to be healthy at Rs 2,000, it said. It is building in a 150 bps Ebitda margin expansion YoY at 7.8 per cent, courtesy favourable operating leverage.

All eyes would be on commentary on fashion segment, unwinding of working capital and competitive landscape shift.

"We anticipate Nykaa to deliver 29 per cent YoY growth in GMV and 26 per cent YoY growth in revenue led by strong growth in fashion and new initiatives. With BPC business delivering strong operating leverage and company-wide lowering of fulfilment costs from regional centres, we expect overall Ebitda margin to improve 152 bps sequentially and 21 bps YoY," JM Financial said.

SAIL Q3 results preview

Centrum Broking expects SAIL to report a profit of Rs 294.90 crore for the December quarter, down 83.70 per cent YoY over Rs 1,807 crore profit in the year-ago quarter. It sees 1.2 per cent YoY growth in sales at Rs 25,553 crore compared with Rs 25,246 crore in the year-ago quarter. Kotak Institutional Equities sees profit at Rs 312.60 crore while it sees revenues at Rs 25,404 crore. The brokerage expects realisations to fall by Rs 1,500 per tonne while it expects volumes to stay flattish at 4.2 million tonnes. Overall costs to be lower by Rs 6,000 per tonne aided by coking coal. Overall, Ebitda per tonne is seen improving sequentially to Rs 4,625 from Rs 1,740 per tonne in September quarter. The year-ago's Ebitda per tonne stood at Rs 8,881.

Gujarat Gas Q3 results preview

Emkay Global expects Gujarat to report a 150 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 308.50 crore compared with Rs 121.90 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, profit may fall 23.6 per cent, Emkay said due to a 4 oer cent QoQ decline in volumes, with Ebitda/standard cubic meter (scm) at Rs 7.4 (down 19 per cent). Revenue is seen falling 27.7 per cent YoY at Rs 3,719.10 crore against Rs 5,144 crore YoY. Ebitda margin is seen at 13.4 per cent against 16.2 per cent in September and 4.6 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

"Volumes may remain flat qoq at 24.5 mmscmd; Ebitda per scm may fall 4 per cent QoQ to Rs 1.4 on higher opex," it said.

ZEE Q3 results preview

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects ZEE to report a 37.6 per cent YoY drop in profit at Rs 195.90 crore from Rs 314.20 crore YoY. It sees revenue rising 0.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,122 crore from Rs 2,113 crore YoY. It expects Ebitda to fall 31.4 per cent YoY. Sequentially, revenues may grow due to a slight uptick in ad-revenue due to the festive bump, Nuvama said.

"Overall, recovery in ad-revenue has been marginal sequentially, but remains under pressure YoY. Subscriptions revenue has remained flattish as revenue volatility is expected to ease driven by Zee5. TV subscription revenue remains subdued due to delay in NTO2. Subscription revenue is likely to remain stable to slightly positive QoQ. Programming cost and operating costs are expected to remain higher than Q2 as Zee continues to invest heavily in content and Zee5’s platform," it said.

