Rs 17 to Rs 185: This jewellery stock turned into a multibagger in a year

Stock of Radhika Jeweltech has delivered stellar returns to investors in the last one year. Radhika Jeweltech shares closed at Rs 185.70 on April 26, 2022 against Rs 17 on April 26, 2021, translating into gains of 992 per cent during the period. In comparison, Sensex gained 18.54 per cent during the period.

An investment of Rs 1 lakh one year ago in the stock would have grown to Rs 10.92 lakh today.

The stock closed 3.89 per cent higher at Rs 185.70 in the previous session. The share touched an intraday low of Rs 181. The stock opened higher at Rs 182.95 against the previous close of Rs 178.75 on BSE.

A total of 2.50 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.62 crore on the BSE. Market cap of the company rose to Rs 438.25 crore on BSE.

In Q4 of the previous fiscal, 1,614 public shareholders held 36.35 per cent stake or 85.78 lakh shares in the firm.

Six promoters held 63.65 per cent stake or 1.50 crore shares in the last quarter. 1,453 public shareholders held 13.41 lakh shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 5.68 per cent with individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh. 33 public shareholders held 55.84 lakh shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 23.66 per cent with individual share capital over Rs 2 lakh.

On a quarterly basis, the firm's net profit stood at Rs 11.27 crore in the December 2021 quarter against Rs 13.96 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales came at Rs 92 crore in Q3 of the last fiscal against Rs 87.64 crore in Q2 of the last fiscal.

However, the firm has outperformed its peers in the stock market. While shares of Titan Company gained 72.19 per cent in one year, Rajesh Exports managed to clock 22.28 per cent returns for its shareholders. Stock of another peer Kalyan Jeweller fell 1.02 per cent during the period.

Radhika Jeweltech Limited (RJL) is a retail jeweller which is engaged in the business of gold, silver, platinum, diamond jewelries and ornaments. It designs and manufactures its products either in-house or by third parties on job work basis.

( Disclaimer: This article is for information purpose only and should not be construed as a stock recommendation. Pls consult your financial advisor or an independent financial planner before taking any position in the stock. Business Today will not be responsible for any losses arising out of dealing in this stock.)