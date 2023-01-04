Radiant Cash Management lists at 6% premium over issue price

Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services made a decent debut at the exchanges on Wednesday, despite weakness in the domestic benchmarks. The stock got listed at Rs 99.30, a premium of 5.64 per cent over its issue price of Rs 94.

Later, the scrip gained 15.37 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 108.45.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Radiant Cash Management Services got a 53 per cent subscription. The initial share sale concluded on December 27.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category received 1.01 times subscription, non-institutional investors got 66 per cent bids and the retail individual investors' portion was booked 20 per cent.

Radiant Cash Management Services is an integrated cash logistics player with a leading presence in the retail cash management (RCM) segment of the cash management services industry.

IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Yes Securities were the book-running managers. Link Intime was the registrar of the issue.

Lot size

Retail investors had placed bids for a minimum of 1 lot comprising 150 shares worth Rs 14,850 and a maximum of 13 lots or 1,950 shares worth Rs 1,93,050.

Brokerage view

Choice Broking had assigned 'subscribe with caution' on the IPO; while Reliance Securities, Ventura Securities and Marwadi Financial Services had recommended to 'subscribe'.

