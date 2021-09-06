Rs 42 to Rs 820: This stock turned into a multibagger in five years

Stock of Raghav Productivity Enhancers has delivered 1,829% returns to shareholders in the last five years. The microcap share, which stood at Rs 42.5 on August 2, 2016, rose to Rs 820 on BSE today.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in Raghav Productivity Enhancers stock five years ago would have turned into Rs 19.29 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 101% during the period.

The firm on August 2 said Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala would buy up to 6 lakh unsecured compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) of the company worth Rs 30.9 crore. Since then, the share has surged 14.38% from Rs 716.9 to Rs 820 today.

During the current session, Raghav Productivity Enhancers share rose to an intra day high of Rs 820 against previous close of Rs 809 on BSE.

The stock trades higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

Total 1,915 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 15.36 lakh on BSE.The stock opened with a gain of 0.37% at Rs 812 today. The stock has gained 228.33% since the beginning of this year and risen 627.36% in one year.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 874.35 crore on BSE.

The firm has outperformed its peers in terms of stock market returns during the last five years.

While share of Tata Steel has gained 239.48%, JSW Steel stock has risen 268.47% in five years.

Another player in the industry SAIL's stock rose 147.43% in one year and Jindal Steel share could manage decent gains of 369.09% for its shareholders during the period under consideration.

The stellar performance of the stock is in line with the firm's financials.

Profit in the June quarter stood at Rs 0.23 crore, a rise of 638% against Rs 0.58 crore net profit of corresponding period of last fiscal. Sales rose 127.23% to Rs 20.61 crore in Q1 against Rs 9.07 crore sales in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

During the last five fiscals, profit has risen steadily to Rs 9.19 crore from Rs 2.54 crore for the fiscal ended March 2017.

During the last fiscal, the firm reported profit of Rs 9.19 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 9.44 crore profit in the previous fiscal.

For fiscal ended March 2019, profit stood at Rs 8.05 crore against Rs 5.87 crore profit for fiscal ended March 2018. Promoters held 69.61% stake in the firm at the end of June quarter. Public shareholders owned 30.39% stake in the firm during the same period.

The Jaipur-based firm is engaged in offering ramming mass mineral and operates as a stone supplier. The company manufactures and exports ferro alloys, ramming mass, silica ramming mixes, and pig iron.

