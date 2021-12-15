Rs 108 to Rs 750: This stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Stock of Raghav Productivity Enhancers has delivered 594% returns to shareholders in the last three years. The microcap share, which closed at Rs 108 on December 14, 2018 rose to Rs 749.95 on BSE today. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in Raghav Productivity Enhancers stock three years ago would have turned into Rs 6.94 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has surged 61.49% during the period.

During the current session, Raghav Productivity Enhancers stock hit upper circuit of 5% in afternoon trade. The stock rose 5% to Rs 749.95 against the previous close of Rs 714.25 on BSE. It opened lower at Rs 700 today.

The share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 100 day moving averages. The stock has gained after three days of consecutive fall. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 815.67 crore.

Total 2,447 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.03 lakh on BSE. The stock has gained 210% since the beginning of this year and risen 260% in one year.

The firm has outperformed its peers in terms of stock market returns during the last three years.

While share of Tata Steel has gained 124.96%, JSW Steel stock has risen 124.37% in three years.

Another player in the industry SAIL's stock climbed 122.93% in one year and Jindal Steel share could manage decent gains of 151.6% for its shareholders during the period under consideration.

The stellar performance of the stock is in line with the financials of the firm.

Profit in the September quarter rose 139.47% to Rs 4.55 crore against Rs 1.90 crore net profit in the corresponding period of last fiscal. Sales climbed 60.27% to Rs 23.88 crore in Q2 against Rs 14.90 crore sales in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

During the last four fiscals, profit has risen steadily to Rs 9.19 crore in March 2021 fiscal from Rs 5.87 crore for the fiscal ended March 2018.

During the last fiscal, the firm reported profit of Rs 9.19 crore against Rs 9.44 crore profit in the previous fiscal.

For fiscal ended March 2019, profit stood at Rs 8.05 crore against Rs 5.87 crore profit for the fiscal ended March 2018.

Promoters held 69.61% stake in the firm at the end of September quarter. Public shareholders owned 30.39% stake in the firm during the same period. Seven promoters held 69.61 per cent stake in the firm and public shareholders owned 30.39 per cent at the end of September quarter.

6,376 public shareholders owned 33.05 lakh shares of the firm. Of these, 6,155 shareholders held 8.39% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh.

Only 19 shareholders with 13.47% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh at the end of September quarter.

The Jaipur-based firm is engaged in offering ramming mass mineral and operates as a stone supplier. The company manufactures and exports ferro alloys, ramming mass, silica ramming mixes, and pig iron.

