Rs 19 to Rs 494: This penny stock turned into a multibagger in six months

Stock of Raghuvir Synthetics has delivered 2,455% returns to its shareholders in the last six months. The penny stock, which stood at Rs 19.33 on June 4 this year, rose to a 52-week high of Rs 494.05 on the BSE today. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Raghuvir Synthetics stock six months ago would have turned into Rs 25.55 lakh today.

In comparison, Sensex has risen 8.91% during the period. The small cap stock has gained 177.79% in the last 21 sessions. The stock opened with a gain of 4.99% at Rs 494.05 and was stuck in the upper circuit of 5% for the rest of session.

Raghuvir Synthetics stock stands higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,914 crore. Total 5,824 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 28.77 lakh on the BSE today.

The share hit a 52-week low of Rs 17.15 on April 7, 2021. The stock has gained 1,792% in one year and zoomed 2,292% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the stock has rallied 164.62%.

For the quarter ended September 2021, four promoters held 74.91% stake or 29.02 lakh shares and 3,831 public shareholders owned 25.09% stake or 9.72 lakh shares of the company.

Also read: Rs 0.35 to Rs 150: This penny stock turned into a multibagger in 2.5 years.

3,768 public shareholders held individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh and owned 7.45 lakh shares or 19.25% stake at the end of the September quarter.

Four shareholders owned individual share capital above Rs 2 lakh in the last quarter and held 1.42 lakh shares or 3.68% stake in the firm.

Also read: Rs 62 to Rs 716: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

The financial performance is in line with the stellar rise in stock of the firm. The firm logged a 57.40% rise in net profit at Rs 2.66 crore for the quarter ended September against Rs 1.69 crore profit for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. It clocked sales of Rs 60.05 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 against Rs 44.37 crore sales in Q2 of last fiscal.

Also read: Rs 22 to Rs 499: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

For the fiscal ended March 2021, the firm logged a 137.50% rise in net profit to Rs 5.89 crore against Rs 2.48 crore in the March 2020 fiscal.

Raghuvir Synthetics stock has outperformed its peers in terms of market returns during the last six months. While Trident share has gained 192%, share of Page Industries has risen 23.79% in six months.

Share of another peer KPR Mill has gained 67.43% during the period. Welspun India stock has clocked a rally of 49.32% in six months.

Raghuvir Synthetics is one of the largest textile processing company. The product range of the company includes bed linen/beddings, curtains,towels, kitchen products, upholstery rang and 100% cotton patch work & quilts.

Also read: Rs 21 to Rs 343: This stock turned into a multibagger in three months

Also read: Rs 350 to Rs 1233: This multibagger stock zoomed over 250% in one year. Do you own it?