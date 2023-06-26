RailTel shares surge in a volatile market on order worth Rs 294 crore

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd were in focus today after the telecom infrastructure provider said it has received a work order from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (TASMAC) for Rs 294.37 crore. The order relates to implementation of the project on integrated solution enabling end-to-end computerization and connectivity of core and support functions of TASMAC for five years.

In the afternoon session, RailTel Corp climbed 1.40 per cent to Rs 129.65 against the previous close of Rs 127.85 on BSE. The rally in the stock came even as the broader market suffered bouts of volatility. While BSE Sensex fell 100 points to 62,876, the Nifty50 lost 10 points to 18,655.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4,119. 24 crore. Total 2.40 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.07 crore. The stock has gained 37.79 per cent in a year and risen 1.10 per cent this year. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 148.70 on November 28, 2022 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 90.50 on June 24, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 54.5, signaling neither the stock is overbought nor oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The firm won the last major order in April this year. It received a work order worth about Rs 38.95 crore by the NIC Centres for Point-to-Point lease line connectivity of 4 Mbps to 19 immigration centres throughout the country. The order was give by National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI), a unit of state-owned under NIC. The work order is for a one-year period.

Meanwhile, net profit climbed 40% to Rs 76.04 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 54.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales rose 51.15% to Rs 703.63 crore in Q4 from Rs 465.53 crore a year earlier.

Sales zoomed 26.80% to Rs 1963.51 crore in the last fiscal against net profit of Rs 1548 crore in the previous fiscal. However, profit fell 9.51% to Rs 189.08 crore in FY23 against Rs 208.95 crore in the previous fiscal.

RailTel Corporation is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.

