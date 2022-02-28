Rain Industries stock crashes 14% on Rs 97-cr loss in Q4

Shares of Rain Industries slipped over 14 per cent in early trade today after the producer of calcined petroleum coke reported a loss of Rs 97 crore in Q4 against a profit of Rs 322 crore in the year-ago period. Rain Industries stock opened with a loss of 9.36 per cent at Rs 181 against the previous close of Rs 199.70 on BSE.

The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 171.4, falling 14.17 per cent on BSE.

Rain Industries shares are trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 7.52 per cent in one year but lost 25.83% since the beginning of this year. Total 5.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.24 crore on BSE.

The share hit its 52-week high of Rs 272.90 on August 2, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 137.70 on March 26, 2021.

However, revenue climbed 52 per cent YoY to Rs 4,026 crore in Q4CY21 from Rs 2,640 crore in Q4 of the corresponding financial year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for Q4 rose nearly 13 per cent to Rs 541 crore. EBITDA margin slipped to 13.4 per cent in Q4 December 2021 from 18.2 per cent in Q4 December 2020.

Rain Industries is a vertically integrated global producer of a diversified portfolio of products that are essential raw materials. It operates in three business segments: Carbon, Advanced Materials and Cement.