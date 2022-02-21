This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stock rises 4% as company's arm files IPO papers

Shares of Federal Bank rose nearly 4% today after the lender's arm Fedbank Financial Services Limited (FedFina) filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO) with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The stock, which is part of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, touched an intraday high of Rs 101.8, rising 3.98% on BSE.

The share has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall. Federal Bank stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Federal Bank shares have gained 21.7% in one year and risen 22.29% since the beginning of this year.

Total 12.43 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.43 crore shares on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 21,264 crore. The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 107.65 on October 25, 2021 and a 52 week low of Rs 70 on April 22, 2021.

Jhunjhunwala held 7.57 crore shares or 3.65% stake in the firm at the end of December 2021 quarter.

The share sale includes a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 45,714,286 equity shares by the company's promoter and investor, according to the DRHP.

The offer for sale comprises up to 16,497,973 equity shares by Federal Bank and up to 29,216,313 equity shares by True North Fund VI LLP.

After the IPO, Federal Bank will continue to own over 51 per cent stake. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier - I capital base to meet its future capital requirements arising out of the growth of business and assets.

FedFina is a retail-focused NBFC and operates a "twin-engine" business model, with two complementary products -- gold loans and instalment loans to MSMEs and emerging self-employed individuals.