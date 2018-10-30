This stock held by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2 lakh in two years, do you own it?

The Titan Industries stock has given more than 100% returns to investors in the last two years. The stock in which ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 5.82% stake or 5.16 crore shares has seen its market value swell over 300 times since he first bought it in 2002.

The combined holding of the smart investor and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala in the Titan stock stood at 7.12% (6.31 crore shares) at the end of September quarter.

However, Jhunjhunwala sold 1.25 crore shares or 1.4% stake in the jeweller company during May and June this year.

On October 28, 2016, the stock closed at 368.55 level compared to the current price of 840 level on BSE.

If you had invested Rs 1 lakh into the stock two years ago, the investment would be worth Rs 2.28 lakh today.

The stock has gained 35.67% during the last one year and lost 2.13% since the beginning of this year.

22 of 31 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', seven "hold" and two "underperform" or "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

In the last two years, the firms' net profit has almost doubled.

Net profit rose from Rs 676.52 crore at the end of March 2016 fiscal to Rs 1104.68 crore at the end of fiscal ending March 2018.

Sales rose from Rs 11,310.02 crore for the fiscal ending March 2016 to Rs 15,982.67 crore in the last fiscal. Earnings per share rose from Rs 7.60 for fiscal ending March 2016 to Rs 12.73 per share in the last fiscal.

The firm is engaged in offering watches, jewellery and others. Its segments include watches, jewellery, eyewear and others. The company offers plain and studded gold jewellery brands, such as Tanishq, Goldplus, Zoya, Mia, which are retailed through Tanishq, Goldplus, Zoya and Mia stores.

The company offers watches and accessories, such as bags, sunglasses in brands, including Titan, Sonata, Fastrack and sub brands, such as Raga, Xylys and Edge, among others. The company's subsidiaries include Titan Timeproducts Limited, Favre Leuba Ag and Titan Engineering and Automation Limited.