Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio value crosses Rs 35,000 crore mark

The portfolio value of late stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has crossed the Rs 35,000 crore-mark, as per data publicly available with Trendlyne. Jhunjhunwala's portfolio was worth Rs 33,225 crore as of September 30 and Rs 25,425 crore as of June 30. It stood at Rs 35,066 crore as of last count.

Jhunjhunwala, fondly known as Big Bull and India's Warren Buffett, passed away on August 14 this year at 62, following a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala and three children. Rekha has been an investor in several of Jhunjhunwala companies and the Jhunjhunwala portfolio value includes the value of Rekha’s holdings as well.

Titan Company remained Jhunjhunwalas’ top holding. Data showed Jhunjhunwalas upped stake in this jewellery maker to 5.54 per cent from 5.05 in June quarter. The holding was valued at Rs 13,388 crore at last count. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company remained the second biggest holding at Rs 7,056.80 crore. Jhunjhunwalas held 17.4 per cent stake in the insurance company as of September 30.

Metro Brands remained the third biggest holding at Rs 3,276 crore. Tata Motors, Crisil and Indian Hotels were some other stocks, where Jhunjhunwalas’ ownership is worth Rs 1,000 crore or above.

Overall, Jhunjhunwalas owned more than 1 per cent stake in 30 listed companies as of September quarter.

For the quarter, Singer India was added to the portfolio. A total of 4,250,000 Singer India shares were purchased by Jhunjhunwalas, which are worth Rs 30 crore today. Tata Communications and Fortis Healthcare were other companies where Jhunjhunwalas increased their stakes in the September quarter.

Jubilant Ingrevia, Federal Bank, Canara Bank, DB Realty and Rallis India were some of the stocks where the stakes were reduced in the September quarter, as per Trendlyne data.

