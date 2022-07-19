Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 30 lakh shares of this Tata Group firm in Q1

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 30 lakh shares of auto major Tata Motors in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Stake of Jhunjhunwala fell 0.09 per cent or 30 lakh shares to 1.09 per cent (3,62,50,000 shares) in Q1 compared to 1.18 per cent (3,92,50,000 shares) in Tata Motors for the quarter ended March 2022.

Holdings of promoters of the Tata Group firm remained unchanged at 46.40 per cent or 154.08 crore in the June quarter compared to the March quarter of last fiscal.

582 FIIs held 45.52 crore shares or 13.71 per cent in the June quarter against 579 FIIs holding 47.98 crore shares or 14.45 per cent in the March quarter.

48 mutual funds held 6.83 per cent stake or 22.67 crore shares in the June quarter against 47 mutual funds holding 21.49 crore shares or 6.47 per cent stake in March quarter of the previous fiscal. 58 financial institutions and banks raised their holdings to 0.11 per cent or 37.01 lakh shares in the June quarter against 0.09 per cent or 30.19 lakh shares in the March quarter of the last fiscal.

Shares of Tata Motors fell 1.11 per cent to Rs 445.90 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 450.90 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 447.20.

Tata Motors shares are trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages

Tata Motors stock has fallen after three days of consecutive gain.

The stock has gained 44.46 per cent in one year but fallen 7.55 per cent in 2022. Total 6.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 28.08 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.48 lakh crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 536.50 on November 17, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 268.50 on August 24, 2021.

Tata Motors reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 1,032.84 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 against a net loss of Rs 7,605.40 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, the automaker's loss narrowed from Rs 1,516.14 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY22).

However, consolidated total revenue from operations fell nearly 11.4 per cent to Rs 78,439.06 crore versus Rs 88,627.90 crore from a year ago.The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBIDTA margin in Q4 came in at 11.2 per cent, down 320 basis points. EBIT margin at 3.2 per cent fell 410 basis points.

