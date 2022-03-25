This Jhunjhunwala stock doubled investor wealth in a year, hit 52-week high today

Shares of Delta Corp hit a fresh 52 week high in early trade today. The stock, which forms part of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, rose 2.22 per cent to a fresh high of Rs 319.75 against the previous close of Rs 312.80 on BSE.

Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 1.15 crore shares (4.31 per cent stake) and 85 lakh shares (3.18 per cent stake) in Delta Corp at the end of quarter ended December 31.

The share of Goa-based casino and gaming player has zoomed 24 per cent in a month.

Total 1.52 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.84 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8,574.96 crore.

The stock has gained 4.48 per cent in the last three days. Delta Corp stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has risen 101.28 percent in a year and gained 24.18 per cent since the beginning of this year. The stock hit 52-week low of Rs 142 on April 22, 2021.

HDFC Securities is bullish on the outlook of the stock. The brokerage on March 21 gave a buy call with a target price of Rs 332 to Rs 350 in three months compared to the current market price of Rs 308.20.

"The firm has broken out from the rectangle pattern. After making a recent high on January 14, 2022, it started correcting and halted near Rs 250 levels which also coincide with strong demand zone on weekly chart. On March 21, 2022, it has broken out from rectangle pattern on the daily time frame which suggests the previous uptrend could resume. Also, it has bounced from the crucial support level," the brokerage said, citing the reason behind its positive stance.

15 mutual funds held 10.83 percent stake or 2.89 crore shares in Delta Corp at the end of Q3. 67 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 5.80% stake or 1.54 crore shares in the firm in December quarter of the current fiscal.

AR Ramachandran, co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trades said, "After a period of consolidation between Rs 245- Rs 308, Delta Corp stock price has broken out of that zone due to steady uptrend in mid and small-cap stocks and expectation of a robust Q4FY22 due to opening up of the economy. Technically, a close today above Rs 308 could lead to higher targets of Rs 346- Rs 405 in the near term. Support will be at Rs 300- Rs 308 zone."

Delta Corp reported a 5,398 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 70 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 1 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 105 per cent to Rs 247.22 crore in Q3 against Rs 120.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Delta Corp is engaged in the operation of casinos. Its segments include real estate, gaming, hospitality and others. The company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. The company owns three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.

