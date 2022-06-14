This stock held by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala rises after 10 days, gains 6% in early trade

Shares of Delta Corp rose 6 per cent today after HDFC Mutual Fund bought an additional 2.15 per cent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on June 10. With this transaction, the shareholding of the mutual fund in the company rose to 9.21 per cent against 7.06 per cent earlier.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.15 crore shares or 4.30 per cent stake in the company, according to the shareholding pattern in the March quarter of previous fiscal.

His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala separately held 3.18 per cent stake or 85 lakh shares in the company in Q4.

The share touched an intraday high of Rs 190.80, rising 6.05 per cent on BSE. Delta Corp stock is trading lower than 5day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The share has lost 27.37 per cent in a year but risen 4.39 per cent in 2022. Total 1.68 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.13 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,048 crore.

The mid-cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 339.50 on April 6, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 165 on August 23, 2021.

In Q4 of the previous fiscal, 2,52,594 public shareholders held a 66.77 per cent stake or 17.84 crore shares in the firm.

Nine promoters held a 33.23 per cent stake or 8.87 crore shares in the last quarter.

2,45,679 public shareholders held 6.37 crore shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 23.87 per cent with an individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh.

31 public shareholders held 4.67 crore shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 17.49 per cent with an individual share capital of over Rs 2 lakh.

The casino player reported over 16 per cent fall in net profit for the quarter ended March 2022. The casino chain player reported a profit of Rs 48.11 crore in Q4 compared to the profit of Rs 57.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue climbed 3.30 per cent to Rs 218.32 crore in Q4 against Rs 211.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The board of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.25 per equity share which would be paid within 30 days from date of approval of the same by the shareholders. The company said it has posted robust numbers for the full financial year despite the closure of operations over various periods on account of the ongoing Covid crisis.

However, net profit zoomed 378 per cent to Rs 66.99 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022 against a Rs 24.10 crore loss for the fiscal ended March 2021. Sales rose 47 per cent to Rs 616.13 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 418.87 crore in March 2021 fiscal.

Delta Corp is engaged in the entertainment and gaming, real estate, hospitality and aviation segments of the industry. The company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. It owns approximately three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.

