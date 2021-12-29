Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 7 crore with this stock in 2021

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is sitting on a profit of over Rs 7 crore from his investment in Bilcare Ltd stock since the beginning of this year. On December 31, 2020, Bilcare shares closed at Rs 43.55 on BSE.

Jhunjhunwala and wife Rekha held 19.97 lakh shares at the end of December 2020 quarter, valuing his stake at Rs 8.70 crore. While Jhunjhunwala owned 17.35 lakh shares in the firm, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 2.62 lakh shares during the period. Till the end of September quarter, his shareholding remained unchanged.

Bilcare share price stood at Rs 80.75 today. That amounted to a profit of Rs 7.43 crore (Rs 16.13 crore minus Rs 8.70 crore) for the big bull assuming his stake remained unchanged in the current quarter. The share of the pharmaceutical packaging research solutions firm hit an intra day high of Rs 84.70 on BSE today.

Share price of Bilcare has gained 88.45% in the last one year and risen 85.42% since the beginning of this year. The micro-cap share has gained 9.05% in last one week. Bilcare stock stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The rise in stock can be attributed to the improvement in financial performance of the firm. In Q2 of the current fiscal, the firm reported net profit of Rs 22.40 crore against Rs 3.36 crore loss in quarter ended September 2020. Net sales rose 34.21% to Rs 203.53 crore in Q2 against sales of Rs 151.65 crore in the second quarter of previous fiscal.

Operating profit excluding other income rose 49.72% to Rs 15.81 crore in Q2 against Rs 10.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.. On a quarter on quarter basis, net profit rose 246% from Rs 15.28 crore loss for the June quarter.

Sales grew 14.52% from Rs 177.73 crore in the June quarter of current fiscal. Sales have constantly risen from Rs 120.17 crore for quarter ended March 2020 to Rs 203.53 crore for September 2021 quarter.

In the last fiscal, net sales fell 66% to Rs 622 crore against Rs 1,827 crore sales in the March 2020 fiscal. However, net loss shrinked by 79.65% to Rs 21.07 crore in March 2021 fiscal against a loss of Rs 103 crore for the fiscal ended March 2020. The stock has declined 18% in one year and fallen 12.55% in five years. In 10 years, the share has fallen 55.56%.

On the other hand, share price of its peer, Jindal Poly Films has lost gained 543% in ten years and gained 232% in five years. On an year-to-date basis, the Jindal Poly Films stock has risen 130.32%.

Stock price of another competitor Cosmo Films has gained 1,849% in 10 years, 328% in five years and 205% in one year. The share has risen 5,67% in a week, 3.76% in one month, and 209% since the beginning of this year.

Bilcare stock ended 0.62% lower at Rs 80.75 on BSE today. Market cap of Bilcare fell to Rs 190.13 crore on BSE.

Bilcare Limited is engaged in offering pharmaceutical packaging research solutions. The company's portfolio of products and services include articles of plastics and polymer; aluminium and aluminium products, and global clinical services. The company's manufacturing plant is located at Pune. It has operations in India, Singapore, Germany and the US.

