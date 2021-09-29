These three Jhunjhunwala stocks have rallied up to 80% this year; do you own them?

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's three biggest portfolio components have risen up to 80% since the beginning of this year. Share of Tata Motors in which Jhunjhunwala owned 1.14% (3.77 crore shares) at the end of June quarter has risen 79.89% since the beginning of this year. On the other hand, Sensex has gained 24.42% during the period.

Jhunjhunwala's holding in the March quarter stood at 1.29 percent (4,27,50,000 shares).

The Big Bull bought Tata Motors stock for the first time during the September quarter last year. Jhunjhunwala bought 1.29% or 4 crore shares in Tata Motors. The large cap share has gained 150.84% in one year and risen 15.61% in one month.

Tata Motors share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The large cap share ended 0.335 higher at Rs 330.35 on BSE.

Edelweiss Wealth Research has given an 'outperform' call on Tata Motors stock, with a target price of Rs 353 per share, 6.4% upside from the current price.

Edelweiss in a report said that Tata Motors continues to maintain a strong focus on balance sheet improvement. Covid semiconductor shortages have delayed the materialisation of the same.

As production normalises, tailwinds like the model cycle for JLR-RR launch in nine months followed by RRS-demand revival in CV and sharp cost reduction initiatives will drive strong free cash flows.

Jhunjhunwala's favourite share Titan has gained 36.89% in this year. The big bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 4.26 crore shares, or 4.8 per cent stake, in Titan at the end of the June quarter.

Jhunjhunwala cut his stake in the watch-to-jewellery maker Titan for the third consecutive quarter during April-June.

Jhunjhunwala sold 22.50 lakh shares of Titan in the June quarter. Yet, Titan remains the biggest holding in his portfolio.

The large cap share has gained 84.63% in one year and risen 18% in one month.

Titan share hit all-time high of Rs 2,165.8 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.91 lakh crore. The share closed 1.23% higher at Rs 2,155 on BSE.

Another share from his portfolio has given strong returns in 2021. Crisil stock has zoomed 41.17% this year and risen 53.76% in one year.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 2.90 per cent stake while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 2.57 per cent of this company's net shares at the end of June quarter.

The stock has gained after 4 days of consecutive fall today. Crisil share stands higher than 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages. The share closed 0.09% higher at Rs 2,725 on BSE today.