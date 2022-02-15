Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 186 crore with two Tata Group stocks in 10 minutes

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 186 crore within 10 minutes of market opening today with rise in two of his key portfolio components, Titan Company and Tata Motors. The stock of Titan Company rose by Rs 37 within 10 minutes of market opening today. Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha together held 4,52,50,970 shares or 5.09 per cent stake in the company at the end of December quarter.

Assuming that their stake in Titan Company remained unchanged till date, the Jhunjhunwala couple made Rs 167.24 crore profit in the gems and jewellery stock within minutes of market opening today.

In the last quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3.57 crore shares or 4.02% stake in the firm. His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 95.40 lakh shares or 1.07% stake in the firm.

Similarly, share of Tata Motors share gained Rs 4.80 within 10 minutes of market opening today.

Jhunjhunwala owned 3.93 crore shares or 1.18% stake in the firm in Q3. The big bull made a profit of Rs 18.86 crore within 10 minutes of market opening today, assuming his stake remained unchanged till date.

With a rise in these two Tata Group stocks, Jhunjhunwala made a profit of Rs 186 crore (Rs 167.24 crore plus Rs 18.86 crore) in early trade today.

The stock of Titan closed at Rs 2,398 on NSE yesterday. It opened at Rs 2,421 at 9:15 am today and rose to Rs 2,435 at 9: 25 am, gaining Rs 37 per share against its previous close.

Titan stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall.

Later, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2455.4, rising 2.42% against the previous close.

Titan shares trade higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages

Similarly, Tata Motors share opened Rs 4.70 higher today at Rs 476.15 on NSE. The stock closed at Rs 471.45 on NSE in the previous session. By 9:25 am , the stock rose to Rs 476.25, clocking gain of Rs 4.80 per share on NSE.

The large cap stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall.

Later, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 487.35, rising 3.32% against the previous close.

Tata Motors stock trades higher than 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

The rise in the two Tata Group shares comes after stock market was roiled by weak global sentiments for last two consecutive sessions. Equity benchmarks Sensex opened 367 points higher at 56,773.05 and Nifty jumped over 90 points to 16,933.25 today. In the last two sessions, Sensex had tumbled 2,521 points and Nifty lost 763 points.

In fact, Sensex tanked 1,747 points to 56,405 and Nifty slipped 531 points to 16,842 on Monday, booking a majority of losses in the last two sessions.