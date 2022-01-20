Rallis India share price falls 6% post Q3 earnings

Rallis India share fell over 6% today after the subsidiary of Tata Chemicals reported a 13.3 per cent fall in net profit for the quarter ended December 2021. The stock has fallen after five days of consecutive gain. The share opened with a loss of 4.63% at Rs 281 against the previous close of Rs 294.65 on BSE.

It touched an intraday low of Rs 276.3, down 6.23% in early trade. Rallis India stock trades higher than 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 200 day moving averages. The mid cap share has gained 1.5% in 2022 and fallen 3.89% in one year. In a month, the stock has risen 9.77%. Total 0.29 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 82 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the Tata Group firm fell to Rs 5,417.90 crore.

The stock hit 52 week high of Rs 362 on June 18, 2021 and 52 week low of Rs 243.85 on March 19, 2021.

Net profit slipped to Rs 39.56 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 against net profit of Rs 45.64 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal

Revenue from operations in Q3 rose 10.1 per cent to Rs 628.08 crore against Rs 570.47 crore in the year-ago period. Rallis India's total expenses climbed 13.3 per cent to Rs 580.50 crore compared with Rs 522.18 crore a year ago.

In broader market, Sensex was trading over 300 points lower at 59,754 and Nifty also declined 75 points to 17,852.

Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top Sensex losers, declining over 2 per cent each.