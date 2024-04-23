Rallis India shares slip 3% despite narrowing of Q4 loss, here's why

Shares of Rallis India slipped over 3% in early deals on Tuesday after the arm of Tata Chemicals narrowed its loss to Rs 21 crore during the quarter ended March 2024 against a loss of Rs 69 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The company’s board also approved a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for FY24. The Tata Group stock slipped on Tuesday after exports fell 35% in FY24.

Rallis India stock fell 3.5% to Rs 272 against the previous close of Rs 282.70 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 279.85 today. The stock has gained 37.46 percent in a year and gained 8.50 percent in 2024.

Total 0.30 lakh Rallis India shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 82 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 5,309 crore on BSE.

Revenue from operations declined 16.63% to Rs 436 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 523 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 148 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 92 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 2648 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 2967 crore in FY23.

"Our net profit in FY24 is Rs 148 crore compared to Rs 92 crore for FY23. We reported revenue at Rs 2,648 crore in FY24, lower by 11% over the previous year in the backdrop of continuing challenges in the exports demand and low agro-chemical prices," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Gyanendra Shukla said.

The company's exports business declined 35% and the market continued to be under pressure due to geopolitical unrest and continuing de-stocking, he said.

"On a long-term basis, we remain focused on improving our market position through superior product offerings to solve farmer needs. We will continue our investment behind marketing, manufacturing, and digitisation capabilities to build differentiation," Shukla added.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the US$ 100 plus billion Tata Group. It is one of leading agro sciences companies, with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.