Rallis India shares slip nearly 5% on Q4 loss

Rallis India shares tanked over 4 per cent on Wednesday after the firm announced its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. The arm of Tata Chemicals reported a loss of Rs 69.13 crore during the quarter ending March 31 against a loss of Rs 14.13 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22.

Rallis India stock plunged 4.64% to Rs 190 against the previous close of Rs 199.25 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 190, down 3.59% today. The stock has lost 19.59 percent in a year and fallen 19.69 percent in 2023.

Total 0.56 lakh Rallis India shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.08 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3,787 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 45.6, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. Rallis India shares have a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility during the period. Rallis India stock is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Revenue from operations rose 2.97 per cent in Q4 at Rs 522.62 crore compared to Rs 507.54 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company reported a 45.68 percent fall in net profit at Rs 91.94 crore in the last fiscal 2022-23 compared to Rs 164.27 crore in FY22. Revenue from operations climbed 13.94 percent to Rs 2,966.97 crore in FY23, compared to Rs 2,603.93 crore in 2021-22.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the US$ 100 plus billion Tata Group. It is one of leading agro sciences companies, with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.