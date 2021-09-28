Raymond shares gain over 5% after board clears consolidation plan

Raymond shares rose over 5% today after board of the firm approved the consolidation of tools and hardware, and auto components businesses into engineering business.

The stock opened 2.5% higher at Rs 459 against previous close of Rs 447.80 on BSE.

The stock has gained 5.18% in the last two sessions. Raymond stock touched an intraday high of Rs 471.85, rising 5.37% against previous close.

Raymond share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 72.36% in one year and risen 36.79% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,074 crore on BSE.

Total 1.6 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 7.41 crore.

The share hit 52 week high of Rs 473.90 on July 20, 2021 and 52 week low of Rs 262.90 on September 29, 2020.

The decision of consolidation was aimed at improving synergies and exploring monetisation options for deleveraging Raymond, the company said.

"We are consolidating the business to explore all options available to us for monetization, which will enable deleveraging leading to value creation," Chairman & Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said.

To achieve high growth momentum in the real estate business, the board also gave in-principle approval for subsidiarisation of the real estate business division through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

With a focus to fast track recovery after the coronavirus outbreak, Raymond will consolidate its B2C business by transfer of apparel business into Raymond, it said.

To enable and execute these, the company has withdrawn the de-merger scheme of Lifestyle business announced in November 2019.

"...our realty business has showcased performance since its launch and in order to realize its full potential it will now be a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond Limited. We continue to focus on our B2C business by bringing in operational efficiencies and synergies to strengthen our Lifestyle business," Singhania added.