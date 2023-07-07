Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought Tata Comm, stayed put on Canara Bank, sold stake in this multibagger stock in Q1

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, was seen upping her stake in Tata group firm Tata Chemicals marginally in the June quarter while she was seen trimming stake in the multibagger Raghav Productivity Enhancers. Jhunjhunwala stayed put on Canara Bank, data compiled from BSE suggests

Data showed Rekha owned 5,234,687 shares, or 1.84 per cent stake, in Tata Communications as on June 30. This was against 5,100,687 shares or 1.79 per cent stake that she held in the company as of March quarter. Titan Company, Tata Motors and Rallis India are some other Tata group stocks where Rekha held stakes as of March quarter. Shareholding patterns of these companies are yet to be out. The stake increase by Rekha in Tata Communications was seen even as the stock has risen 17 per cent so far in 2023 and a healthy 59 per cent in the last one year. Rekha owned Rs 814 crore worth of Tata Communications shares as of Friday's closing.

Earlier on Monday, Titan Company shares gained after the jewellery maker clocked sales growth of 20 per cent YoY, with double-digit growth across all key businesses. It added 68 stores for the June quarter, taking its total retail presence (including CaratLane) to 2,778 stores at the end of Q1FY24. Titan Company owned Shares worth Rs 15,080.57 at record levels, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

In the case of Raghav Productivity Enhancers, the stock closed the day at Rs 1,026.15, up 2.37 per cent. The stock has doubled investor money from a 52-week low of Rs 511. Data showed Rekha owned 5,87,126 shares or 5.12 per cent stake in the company as on June 30 against 6,00,000 shares or 5.23 per cent stake.

Meanwhile, Rekha Jhunjhunwala stayed put on Canara Bank as she held 37,597,600 or 2.07 per cent stake in the state-run bank as on June 30, the same as March 31.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 29 shares worth Rs 33,768 crore.

