Reliance Ind shares drop ahead of Q2 results. Here's what analysts say

Shares of Reliance Industries were trading half-a-per cent lower in Friday's trade ahead of the oil-to-telecom major's September quarter results.

The scrip fell 0.54 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,487.15 on BSE.

Emkay Global is expecting Reliance Industries to clock a consolidated profit of Rs 14,388.60 crore compared with Rs 13,680 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sales are seen surging 23.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,14,186 crore . Ebitda margin is seen falling to 15.3 per cent against 17.3 per cent in June and 15.5 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

IIFL Securities said while Reliance's business-to-consumer (B2C) businesses namely Retail and Jio are seeing good traction, the oil-to-chemical (O2C) business is set to register one of the worst quarters, as gross refining margin (GRMs) collapse, and petrochemical demand remains soft.

The depreciation in the rupee and rising yields also should be an overhang, it said.

"While the E&P business should remain strong, its contribution remains low. In Retail, we see 36 per cent YoY sales growth and 7.5 per cent core margins for Q2; IIFL’s telco team forecasts 10 per cent QoQ growth for telecom business," IIFL Securities said.

This brokerage sees profit growing 7 per cent YoY at Rs 14,683 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees profit at Rs 17,484 crore, up 27.8 per cent. This brokerage sees sales jumping 43.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,41,004 crore.

"We expect Ebitda for Jio to increase 8 per cent QoQ, led by part benefits of savings on SUC charges due to the new spectrum allocation, marginally higher ARPUs and the addition of about 1 crore subscribers and retail to increase by 12 per cent QoQ, driven by an improvement in footfalls and the benefits of operating leverage," the brokerage said.